Alice D. Given Alice D. Given, 76, of Kansas City, Kansas, passed away June 15, 2020. Alice was born in San Diego, California on May 17, 1944, the daughter of Walter and Adeline Bozarth . Alice is preceded in death by her husband Rolland Given; parents Walter and Adeline Bozarth and one brother. She is survived by her sons Shawn (Erika) Given and Shannon (Emerald) Given; daughter Kelly (Mike) McFarland; one brother; two sisters, and seven grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store