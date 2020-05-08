Alice Fern Head
Alice Fern Head Alice Fern Head, 92, of Lenexa, KS passed away on May 5, 2020. Alice was born August 14, 1927 in Jenkins, MO to parents, Ray and Vina (Mathews) Hilton. She was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Head; son, Steven J. Head; parents; two sisters and three brothers. Alice is survived by her daughter, Debra J. Dower; grandson, Tyler Dower; granddaughter, Ashley Rome (Brian) and great granddaughter, Ryan Paige Rome. Cremation has been selected. Full obituary online at www.mcgilleyhoge. com


Published in Kansas City Star on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
