Alice J. (Olson Peden) Hughes Alice J. Hughes, 80, passed away on earth and stepped into Heaven on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, in Shawnee, KS. She was born on October 29, 1939, in Kansas City, KS. Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Billy C. Hughes, parents Oscar and Frances Olson and all of her siblings. She is survived by her daughters; DeAnn Hootman, Jeanie Gonzalez (Lily), Susie Walker (Larry), Rosie Rodriguez (Tony), Beverly Baker (Craig), Lindsey Taylor (Rob) and Hilary Dillard; step-son Richard Kester (Charlene), Debbie Blumhardt (Mo); many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and two great-great grand-daughters; many nieces and nephews; one foster sister, Dora Munion; and the Staff and Residences at Sharon Lane Nursing Home that cared for her and loved her. Alice loved music and was known for her accomplishments of the piano, organ and accordion. She loved playing for church and for many other activities. The Memorial Service will be on Friday, November 22, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Calvary Chapel, 2614 South 18th Street, Kansas City, KS 66106.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 19, 2019