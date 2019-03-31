Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Jean Williams

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alice Jean Williams Obituary
Alice Jean Williams 85, Retired Sales Associate for Naturalizer Shoes, died Sunday, March 10, 2019. No Services. Preceded in death by her parents, Frank Williams and Letha Coons; 2 brothers; 1 sister. Survived by her sons, Jeff Pierce of Wichita, KS, Cary (Catherine) Pierce of Kechi, KS; daughter, Merri Pierce of Wichita; 4 grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with: , Central & Western Kansas, 1820 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67214. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.