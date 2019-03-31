|
Alice Jean Williams 85, Retired Sales Associate for Naturalizer Shoes, died Sunday, March 10, 2019. No Services. Preceded in death by her parents, Frank Williams and Letha Coons; 2 brothers; 1 sister. Survived by her sons, Jeff Pierce of Wichita, KS, Cary (Catherine) Pierce of Kechi, KS; daughter, Merri Pierce of Wichita; 4 grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with: , Central & Western Kansas, 1820 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67214. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 31, 2019