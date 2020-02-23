|
Alice June Sessions Alice June Sessions (nee Lewis) passed peacefully in her Washington DC home on December 21, 2019, at the age of 88. The cause of death was lymphoma. Alice was born on June 18, 1931, in Independence, MO. She graduated from Northeast High School, Kansas City, and, in 1952, married classmate William Steele Sessions. Alice is survived by her husband; sons, William L. Sessions, former Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX.), and Mark Sessions and daughter Sara Sessions Naughton; siblings, George Lewis and Judith Lewis Patton; 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. A remembrance service will be held in Washington DC on April 4th. Please direct inquiries to [email protected] A full obituary is available at www.murphyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 23, 2020