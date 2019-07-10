Kansas City Star Obituaries
Alice Kathleen "Kate" Fischbach Alice Fischbach, 97, was born in Kansas City, KS on April 9, 1922 and passed away July 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Fischbach, Sr in 1967; parents Fred and Nell Gaddy; sister, Ruth Wilk; brothers, Frank Gaddy and Gene Gaddy. Survivors include her four sons, Fred Fischbach, Jr, of Kansas City, MO, Gary Fischbach of Raytown, MO, Ron Fischbach (Marilyn) of Gladstone, MO, and Don Fischbach (Penny) of Kansas City, MO; sister, Mary Tankersley (Rocky) of Kansas City, MO; cousin, Mitchell Rains (Joyce) of Harrison, AR; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held in Alpena, AR later this year. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Saint Luke's Diabetes and Endocrinology Centers, or Saint Luke's North Cardiovascular Department all located in Kansas City, MO. Kate was very close to the Lord and was a very kind, caring and compassionate person. She had many, many friends and loved her family very much. She had a great sense of humor and kept everyone laughing. She graduated from the Central Business College in Kansas City. She was a care giver for Baptist Memorial Hospital. She loved music and taught herself how to play the piano and organ by ear without a single lesson. She will be greatly missed. www.souderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 10, 2019
