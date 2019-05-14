Kansas City Star Obituaries
Meyers Funeral Chapel - Northland
401 Main St.
Parkville, MO 64152
Alice Larraine Brackney

Alice Larraine Brackney Obituary
Alice Larraine Brackney Alice Brackney, 91, of Parkville, MO passed away Fri. May 10, 2019. Alice was born Sept. 25, 1927 to August Bernard and Gertrude (Barry) Rogert in Lincoln, NE. Alice was an active parishioner of St. Therese Catholic Church and a member of the Alter Society. Survived by her loving husband, Jack; four sons: David Brackney; Daniel Brackney; Thomas Brackney and Matthew Brackney. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11am Thurs. May 16, 2019, at St. Therese Catholic Church. Visitation at 10 am. A Committal service and burial will follow at Resurrection North Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to . Condolences to the family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 14, 2019
