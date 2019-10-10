|
Alice E. McCollum Alice McCollum, age 98, died peacefully on October 7, 2019 in Kansas City, MO. She had been ill for a brief time. She was born Alice Elizabeth Erickson on December 31, 1920 to Ralph and Mae (McGlohn) Erickson in Verona, MO. She grew up in a close knit farming community near Verona, surrounded by aunts, uncles and cousins and never lost connection to her roots in a rural community. She graduated from Monett High School and received an Associate of Arts degree from Monett Junior College. On August 18, 1940, she married Clifford Glenn McCollum in Verona. They were married for nearly 70 years. They had two children Eric and Lisa. Alice is survived by her daughter Lisa (Curt Futvoye) of Kansas City and her son Eric (Julia Stephens) of Santa Fe, NM, as well as by her grandchildren; Carling Futvoye (Brian Soetaert) of St. Louis, and Ian Futvoye of Kansas City. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her brother Floyd Erickson. Alice dedicated herself to family and civic activity throughout her life. She was a member of PEO for over 50 years. A memorial service is planned for Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Pine Ridge Presbyterian Church, 7600 NW Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO 64153. Visitation with the family will occur at 2:30pm followed by the service at 3:30. The family would appreciate donations in Alice's memory to the Clifford and Alice McCollum Scholarship Fund at the University of Northern Iowa Foundation (www.uni-foundation.org), the PEO International Foundation (3700 Grand Ave., Des Moines, IA 50312) and Pine Ridge Presbyterian Church.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 10, 2019