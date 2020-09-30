Alice "Margaret" PascuzziSeptember 25, 2020Overland Park, Kansas - Alice Margaret Pascuzzi "Margaret" passed away September 25, 2020. She was born July 24, 1933 in Skidmore, MO to Opal (Hays) and Charles Everett Long. She graduated from Burlington Junction High School in 1951 and attended Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 50 years, Frank Pascuzzi. She is survived by her daughters, Diana Pascuzzi, Clarence, MO and Janelle (Naeem) Malik, grandsons Sarmir and Aqeel Malik, and many beloved extended family and friends. A private family graveside service was held September 29, 2020. Memorials are suggested to Burlington Junction United Methodist Church, 222 N. Clarinda St., Burlington Jct., MO 64428 or Burr Oak Cemetery, c/o Judith Walker/ P.O. Box55, Skidmore, MO 64487.