Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Penko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice "Sandi" Penko

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice "Sandi" Penko Obituary
Alice "Sandi"Penko Alice "Sandi" Penko passed away Friday, October 25th, just before midnight. Like many others, she battled cancer. Those who knew her would not be surprised that she never gave up. Quit was not in her DNA. She is survived by her husband, Rod Penko, who shared 35 wonderful years with Alice; her two children, JoAnne Burns and Steve Gensler and his wife, Katharine Gensler; four grandchildren, Ethan and Ainsley Burns, Miles and Will Gensler. Lastly, her two dogs, Dakoda and Z. Alice was a lover of animals, especially her puppies. She volunteered her time visiting people in need through Pets for Life. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Dogs for the Blind or simply raise your martini glass and join us in saying goodbye to this beautiful woman. Private services were held for her immediate family.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -