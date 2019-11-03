|
|
Alice "Sandi"Penko Alice "Sandi" Penko passed away Friday, October 25th, just before midnight. Like many others, she battled cancer. Those who knew her would not be surprised that she never gave up. Quit was not in her DNA. She is survived by her husband, Rod Penko, who shared 35 wonderful years with Alice; her two children, JoAnne Burns and Steve Gensler and his wife, Katharine Gensler; four grandchildren, Ethan and Ainsley Burns, Miles and Will Gensler. Lastly, her two dogs, Dakoda and Z. Alice was a lover of animals, especially her puppies. She volunteered her time visiting people in need through Pets for Life. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Dogs for the Blind or simply raise your martini glass and join us in saying goodbye to this beautiful woman. Private services were held for her immediate family.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 3, 2019