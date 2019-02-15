Alice Rostov Bordy Alice Rostov Bordy passed away on February 13, 2019, in Kansas City, Missouri. She was born in March 12, 1927 and was predeceased by her parents Sam and Janet Rostov and her brother Stanley Rostov. She is survived by her brother Eugene (Barbara) Rostov and her children, Michael (Susan Montgomery) Bordy, Stephanie (Ken Phillips) Lipman, Valerie Bordy and Jennifer Bordy. She had eight grandchildren: Shayna Bordy King, Jenna and Samantha Bordy; Jaime (Michael) Zwerling, Benjamin and Katianne Tannenwald, Seth and Solomon Wendt, and two great-grandchildren: Brendan and Lily Zwerling and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Alice graduated from Southwest High School and attended the University of Texas where she was a member of Delta Phi Epsilon. Alice was a life member of Hadassah and the Beth Shalom Sisterhood Board, Brandeis Book Sale, and volunteered at the National Archives where she pursued her passion for genealogy and when she was not helping others with theirs, worked on her own family. She served on the board of the local chapter of the American Diabetes Society and Jewish Vocational Services with Marvin. She was a Girl Scout leader and a Cub Scout den leader. She was a member of Beth Shalom Synagogue and regularly attended Shabbat services with her wonderful group of friends. She was a lifelong learner. Her hobbies were knitting, playing bridge, reading and genealogy. Alice loved celebrating holiday and events with her family and celebrated her 90th birthday in 2017 with more than 100 of her family and friends. Funeral services will be held on at 10 am on February 15 at Louis Memorial Chapel with burial at Mount Carmel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her memory to Hadassah, Jewish Vocational Services, the Beth Shalom Chesed committee, Blue Valley Special Olympics, Israel Elwyn or a . Online condolences @ www.louismemorialchapel.com (Arr: The Louis Memorial Chapel 816-361-5211).

