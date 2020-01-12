Kansas City Star Obituaries
McGilley & Hoge Johnson County Memorial Chapel
8024 Santa Fe Drive
Overland Park, KS 66204
(913) 642-3565
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Rulon (Sturm) McKay

Alice Rulon (Sturm) McKay
Alice (Sturm) Rulon McKay Alice Marie McKay, 104, passed away December 8, 2019 at her home in Lakeview Village, Lenexa, KS. She was born November 15, 1915 to Julia (Byrnes) and Matthew Sturm in Maryville, MO. She attended Northwest Missouri State and graduated from Washington University in St. Louis. Alice was preceded in death by husbands Walter Lee Rulon and John McKay and six siblings including her twin Mimi Wiggins. Mrs. McKay taught elementary school in Webster Groves and Ladue, Missouri. Mrs. McKay is survived by three children: Sharon Rulon Broadhead (Jim), Florida; Gregory Lee Rulon (Patti), Colorado; Dana Rulon Frye (Vince), Kansas; two stepchildren John Bates McKay (Barbara) of St. Louis and Melissa McKay Wessell (Chuck); special niece Sally Rowley (Jerry), Kansas City; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. The family thanks Lakeview Village, Lenexa for the excellent care and love she received during her final years.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 12, 2020
