Alice T. Bokonich Alice T. Bokonich passed away on March 28, 2020 just 2 months shy of her 92nd birthday. She was born on June 7, 1928 to Harry & Vera Tomlin in Waterloo, Iowa. She met and married Don Bokonich and they were married 54 years before his passing in 1998. Don and Alice resided in Kansas City, MO and Raytown, MO their entire marriage while raising their family of 5 children. They attended church regularly at Calvary Lutheran and then transferred to Ascension Lutheran Church. Alice was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Don and her grandson, Joseph Rice. She is survived by her son Steve Bokonich (Mary), daughters, Judith Bokonich (Judy), Kristina Wilcoxon (Kent), Sharon Cucchiara (Mike) and Karen Baker (Ron), 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren. Alice will be remembered for her love of God, love of family and her love for life. Private services will be held for family at Mt. Moriah Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Ascension Lutheran Church, 4900 Blue Ridge Blvd., KCMO 64133.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 5, 2020