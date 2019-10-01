|
Alicia Rita Sanchez Alicia Rita Sanchez, 60, Kansas City, MO, passed away September 29, 2019 at NorthCare Hospice House. The visitation will be from 10:00 -11:00 AM Thursday, October 3rd, with Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM, at St. Gabriel Catholic Church. Private inurnment at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions suggested to NorthCare Hospice House. Alicia is survived by her father, Anthony B. Sanchez; siblings, Ramona A. Sanchez, Rose (Harry) Owens, and Robert (Amy) Sanchez. (Arr.'s: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com)
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 1, 2019