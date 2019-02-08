|
|
Alison (Heath) Carter Alison Heath Carter, 72, of Lawrence, KS, formerly of Mission Hills, passed away Jan. 26, 2019, in Lawrence, KS. Alison was born to Roy Hinkle Heath and Rachel Tonkin Heath in Salina, Kansas. She is survived by her husband, George C. Carter and daughter Elizabeth C. Carter of the home, and a sister, Rae Pat Hederstedt, of Hutchinson, KS. A Memorial Service in celebration of Alison's life will be held at 10:30am on Friday, February 15, at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, 5700 West 6th St, Lawrence, KS. A private interment was held in the Great Bend Cemetery on Feb. 2, 2019. A full obituary can be viewed on the Amos Family Funeral Home website at: www.amosfamily.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 8, 2019