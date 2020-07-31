Alison Rosell Smeltzer Alison Rosell Smeltzer, 53, passed away peacefully on July 20th, 2020 after a courageous 16-month battle with pancreatic cancer. Alison enjoyed photography, scrap booking, volunteering at Church of the Ascension and Ascension Catholic School and St. James Academy, teaching at Colonial Presbyterian Child Development Center, and spending time with friends and her husband and seven children. Alison was born in Wichita, Kansas, on February 26th, 1967, to Frank and Bobbe Rosell. She was the youngest of six. Alison graduated from Kapaun Mt. Carmel Catholic High School and went on to Newman University before earning a degree in Child Psychology from Pittsburg State. Alison married Scott Smeltzer on April 6th, 1991. Alison and Scott raised seven wonderful children and the couple enjoyed teaching their Catholic faith to them. She became tirelessly involved in her children's various activities. Alison was a family camp coordinator, Den Leader, Brownie Leader, and a proud theatre, soccer and football mom. Alison was named Kansas Mother of the Year in 2002. Alison is survived by her mother Bobbe Rosell, her brothers Kevin, Paul, Jeff, and Brian; her husband of almost 30 years, Scott, her daughters Sarah Wright (William) and Stephanie, her sons Stephen, Sam, Stratton, Skyler, and Scotty, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and godchildren. Alison was preceded in death by her father, Frank, and her brother, Jimmy. May she rest in peace! A public Rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020, at the Church of the Ascension, 9510 W. 127th St. Overland Park, KS. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, KS. Visitation will be from 4-5:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at the Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia Street. Lenexa, KS (The family will not be present.) In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions and donations to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, www.pancan.org/