Allan Bell
1941 - 2020
Allan Bell
January 22, 1941 - November 1, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri -
Allan Harvey Bell, 79, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Nov. 1 at home.
Private graveside services will be held Wednesday at Mount Carmel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Kehilath Israel Synagogue, 10501 Conser, Overland Park, KS 66212; to The Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City, 5801 W. 115th St., Overland Park, KS 66211; or to the charity of your choice.
Allan was born on Jan. 22, 1941, in Kansas City. He was the son of Dorothy and Morris Bell, and the oldest of four children. As a child he worked at the Bell family's paint store, Longwear Paint, in North Kansas City, as a child. He bought his first car when he was 14 and initially hid it from his parents by parking it around the corner. He started a theatrical booking agency, America's Best Attractions, when he was a freshman at Southwest High School in Kansas City.
Allan attended the University of Miami. During the first week of his freshman year at Miami, he met the woman who would be his wife, Ruth Gitomer. In his own inimitable way he promptly "moved in" to the Gitomer family home in Miami. Allan continued to work as a theatrical agent and was also the sports editor of The Miami Hurricane.
He married Ruth in Miami Beach on June 16, 1963. They settled in Kansas City and Allan attended law school at the University of Tulsa while running America's Best Attractions. Every the entrepreneur, Allan started a travel agency, Allan Bell Charters, in 1970, and operated the travel agency for more than 30 years, simultaneously practicing law for more than 50 years. Allan was one of the pioneering attorneys in Kansas City in immigration and nationality law.
Allan is survived by his wife Ruth Bell, his children, Allison and Michiel Pilgram of Jersey City, N.J., and Jeffrey and Marla (Rabicoff) Bell of Leawood, Kan., and by his grandchildren, Jacob Bell, Sophie Bell and Syliva Pilgram. Allan is also survived by his brother, Michael Bell, and by his sisters, Carolyn Steinberg and Beverly Alport. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Allan lived by the advice of his grandfather, Sam Bell: "Meet the people." He loved his children and adored his grandchildren, and his zest for life and good humor were infectious.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.louismemorialchapel.com (Arrangements entrusted to The Louis Memorial Chapel, 816-361-5211)


Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 4, 2020.
