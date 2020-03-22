|
Allan E. Hall Allan E. Hall, 86, of Fort Myers, FL., formerly of Leawood, KS. passed away March 10, 2020 at The Springs of Shell Point. A Celebration of Life service is scheduled for Sat., May 2, 11:00AM at the Grand Cypress Room, the Woodlands, Shell Point. Private burial will be at a later date in Kansas City. Mr. Hall was born July 8, 1933 in Kansas City, Mo. to Elmer E. and Anne Blubaugh Hall. A life-long resident of the Kansas City area, Allan graduated from St. Peters Grade School and Southwest High School, where he met the love of his life, Elise Schmahlfeldt. He attended Kansas University graduating with a Bachelor of Music/Piano. A talented classical pianist, in 1953, he was the winner of the Young Audience piano competition, which resulted in a solo performance with the then Kansas City Philharmonic Orchestra. In his senior year at KU, he was the featured soloist with the University of Kansas Symphony Orchestra on a Spring Concert tour playing the Rachmaninoff 2nd Piano Concerto. Allan was also a percussionist in his brother, Eugene's, dance band and eventually the leader of his own band at KU, with summers at Shadow Lake, Noel, Mo. Allan was a U.S. Army veteran. He and Elise were married April 16, 1955 and shortly thereafter, he was assigned to the 71st Division Army Special Services in Anchorage, Alaska where, on weekends, he played in a dance band on the Fort Richardson base, enlisting Elise as a vocalist. After serving almost 2 years, they both entered the Cornell University School of Hotel Administration, Ithaca, N.Y. where he graduated in 1959 with a Bachelor of Science degree. Allan's business career included management of Holiday Inns in Lawrence and Topeka, KS, Cedar Rapids, IA and Glenwood Manor, Overland Park, KS. On his own, he built Best Western Guest House Motor Inn, Chanute, KS. and The Hallmark Inn, Arkansas City, Ks. Eventually, moving back to Kansas City, he formed Midwest Motor Inns with partner, Robert Woodbury, and, as CEO and President, he oversaw the building and operation of numerous Best Western Hallmark Inns in the Missouri/Kansas area. For two years, as a licensed real estate broker in Kansas and Missouri, Mr. Hall managed the local office of a national real estate firm specializing in the sale of hotels and motels. His affiliation with Best Western allowed the couple to travel post convention all over the world. In 1983, they built a winter home in Ferry Landing on Sanibel Island, FL. where they spent many memorable vacations and holidays with a growing family and friends. They also purchased a summer townhouse in Aspen Glen, Carbondale, CO. where wonderful summers were spent enjoying golf, tennis and the Aspen Music Festival venue. Allan was a member of Sigma Nu social fraternity, Mu Phi Epsilon music society, Ye Hosts at Cornell, Rotary Clubs of Chanute, Ks. and Club 13 Kansas City, Mo. American Legion Post 129 Vanguard Club, Leawood Country Club, Overland Park Racquet Club, Indian Hills Country Club, Mission Hills, KS., Aspen Glen Country Club, Carbondale, Co. and served as President of the KC Chapter of the Cornell Society of Hotelmen. Mr. Hall was an inaugural member of The Light Brigade serving the Salvation Army of Kansas and Western Mo. He was a longtime supporter of the Kansas City Symphony and member of the Kansas City Symphony Society, and also an honorary Board Director of the Kansas City Jazz Orchestra. He was predeceased by both parents, Elmer and Anne Hall. Survivors include his beloved wife of 64 years, Elise; daughter Diane Elise Wagner and husband, Ken-Baldwin City, Ks.; son, Gary Allan Hall and wife, Joanna-Ft. Worth, Tx.; son, Brian Arthur Hall and wife, Angie-Weatherby Lake, Mo.; grandchildren, Jeffrey Wagner (Tawni)-Jenison, Mi., Phillip Wagner (Allison)-Rockwall, Tx., Lindsey Hall, Boulder, Co., Michael Hall, Austin, Tx.; Amanda Hall, Raytown, Mo., Austin Hall, KC, Mo. and Matthew Hall, Blue Springs, Mo; Great-grandchildren, Katie and Andrew Wagner; brother, Eugene C. Hall and wife, Linda, KC, Mo; nieces, Cindy Weber and Cathy Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Mid-America Heart Institute, 901 E. 104th St., Ste 100S, KCMO 64131, The Kansas City Symphony, 1703 Wyandotte St., Ste 200, KCMO 64108 or the .
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 22, 2020