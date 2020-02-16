|
|
Allan Fanning Allan Fanning, a wonderful husband, father and grandfather, passed from this life on February 4, 2020, surrounded by the tight-knit family he helped create. Allan was born on July 2, 1934, to Francis and Odelia Fanning of Shawnee, Kansas. He graduated from Rockhurst High School in 1953. He then entered the Society of Jesus (Jesuits). He obtained a B.A. in philosophy and an M.A. in political science from St. Louis University. After leaving the Jesuits before ordination, Allan attended the University of Kansas where he earned a law degree. While in Lawrence, Allan met the love of his life, Judith (Byers). After marrying, they moved to Kansas City. He established a general litigation practice, and they raised their three sons in the Waldo neighborhood. Allan was a master storyteller and an outstanding trial attorney who knew no enemies and never met a stranger. He practiced law for 33 years and was always a sincere champion of "the little guy." He was an excellent bridge player and he and Judith enjoyed being bridge partners for all 54 years of their marriage. He is survived by Judith and his three sons and two daughters-in-law: Blaise (Folsom, Ca); Martin and Sue (Kansas City); and Patrick and Tina (Kansas City). He is also survived by eight loving grandchildren: Caitlin, Adam, Jack, Claire, Lucy, Ryan, William and Catherine. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. We will celebrate his life at St. Elizabeth Church, 2 East 75th Street, Kansas City, Missouri, on February 20, 2020, with a 9 a.m. visitation and 10:30 a.m. memorial service. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made on Allan's behalf to Rockhurst High School.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 16, 2020