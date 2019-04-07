Kansas City Star Obituaries
Allan Gilbert Buenger

Allan Gilbert Buenger Allan Gilbert Buenger, 90, of Shawnee, KS and formally of Prairie Village, KS passed away on April 2, 2019 at the Hospice House of Olathe. Allan was born on January 4, 1929 in St. Louis, MO to Ferdinand & Frieda Buenger. He served in the US Army. He was employed as a CPA for public and private firms. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Marion Redman. Allan is survived by his wife Kathryn Lundgaard Buenger, daughter Lisa (Michael) Jordahl, son James (Aimee) Buenger, daughter Lynn (Ron) Zavodny and his grandchildren Stephanie, Trevor, Zachary, Lindsey, Dane, and Logan. Private family service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Allan's name to Johnson County Parks & Rec. Department, 7900 Renner Road, Shawnee Mission , KS 66219; www.jcprd.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 7, 2019
