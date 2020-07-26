Allan Howell Beauchamp Sr. Allan Howell Beauchamp, Sr., 94 of Leawood KS passed away on July 19, 2020 due to complications from COVID. Allan was born on Sept. 3, 1925 in KC, MO to John and Essie Beauchamp. He graduated from Southwest High School and attended University of Kansas City (currently UMKC). He served in the Army Air Force during WWII and was in the Reserve till 1949. Allan was preceded in death by his parents and his brother John (Jack) Beauchamp, Jr. He is survived by his wife Marlene, sister Sally (Bob) Crowley, son Howie (Lesa) Beauchamp, grandchildren Madison and Bailey Beauchamp. Graveside services will be held at Ft. Leavenworth National Cemetery at a later date. www.mtmoriah.net