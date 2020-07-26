1/2
Allan Howell Beauchamp Sr.
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allan Howell Beauchamp Sr. Allan Howell Beauchamp, Sr., 94 of Leawood KS passed away on July 19, 2020 due to complications from COVID. Allan was born on Sept. 3, 1925 in KC, MO to John and Essie Beauchamp. He graduated from Southwest High School and attended University of Kansas City (currently UMKC). He served in the Army Air Force during WWII and was in the Reserve till 1949. Allan was preceded in death by his parents and his brother John (Jack) Beauchamp, Jr. He is survived by his wife Marlene, sister Sally (Bob) Crowley, son Howie (Lesa) Beauchamp, grandchildren Madison and Bailey Beauchamp. Graveside services will be held at Ft. Leavenworth National Cemetery at a later date. www.mtmoriah.net


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
8169422004
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved