Allen A. KleinbeckNovember 8, 2020Kansas City, Kansas - Allen enjoyed a virtual lifetime interest in concert band music. He played in his high school band, the University of Illinois 1st and 2nd Regimental Bands as well as the Marching Illini. He also played in the Overland Park Civic Band for many years and was a founding member of the Hallmark Band. He was a percussionist. He also enjoyed playing the piano and listening to orchestral and organ music of all kinds. Allen was a passionate collector of American art pottery, dinner glass, and dinnerware. Allen was co-owner of Parkside Antiques in Kansas City, MO. Allen graduated from Litchfield Community High School Litchfield, IL in 1951. He attended the University of Illinois where he was a member of the Acacia Fraternity and graduated with a major in English from California State College in 1972. Allen served in the United States Army from 1956 to 1962. He was brought up as a Lutheran but was confirmed as an Episcopalian in 1957 and was a member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Kansas City, MO. Allen was preceded in death by his father and mother, Augustus G. and Mary E. Kleinbeck. He is survived by Ed Pailer, cousins, and many friends. Allen requested no flowers and would like memorial contributions to go to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 6401 Wornall Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64113.