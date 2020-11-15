1/
Allen A. Kleinbeck
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allen A. Kleinbeck
November 8, 2020
Kansas City, Kansas - Allen enjoyed a virtual lifetime interest in concert band music. He played in his high school band, the University of Illinois 1st and 2nd Regimental Bands as well as the Marching Illini. He also played in the Overland Park Civic Band for many years and was a founding member of the Hallmark Band. He was a percussionist. He also enjoyed playing the piano and listening to orchestral and organ music of all kinds. Allen was a passionate collector of American art pottery, dinner glass, and dinnerware. Allen was co-owner of Parkside Antiques in Kansas City, MO. Allen graduated from Litchfield Community High School Litchfield, IL in 1951. He attended the University of Illinois where he was a member of the Acacia Fraternity and graduated with a major in English from California State College in 1972. Allen served in the United States Army from 1956 to 1962. He was brought up as a Lutheran but was confirmed as an Episcopalian in 1957 and was a member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Kansas City, MO. Allen was preceded in death by his father and mother, Augustus G. and Mary E. Kleinbeck. He is survived by Ed Pailer, cousins, and many friends. Allen requested no flowers and would like memorial contributions to go to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 6401 Wornall Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64113.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Floral Hills Cemetery
7000 BLUE RIDGE BLVD
Kansas City, MO 64133
8163531218
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved