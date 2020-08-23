Allen Dale Steeve Allen Dale Steeve died August 13, 2020, in Shawnee, KS. Allen was born January 25,1958, in Clarinda, IA to Mary Lois Srite and Bruno Henry Clamor Steeve. He graduated from Clarinda in 1976. He married Linda Irvin from Bedford, IA in 1979. They moved to Shawnee where he began a career in restaurant hospitality. Starting at Red Lobster, then several years at Golden Ox Steakhouse and over 20 years at First Watch on College. Survivors include wife Linda, daughters Kerri Ketcham (Mike) Albion, IA and Jamie Steeve (AJ Toloza) Overland Park, KS; grandsons Trevor and Derek Ketcham. Additional details at www.porterfuneralhome.com