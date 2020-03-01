|
|
Allen Edward Mothersill Allen Edward Mothersill 77, passed peacefully at his apartment on February 24, 2020 in Lee's Summit, MO. He was born on April 19, 1942. Those close to Allen know his love, caring heart, that he's full of life and lots of laughter. If asked what to put on his epitaph he would say, "Thank God for the State of Israel". He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Mildred Mothersill, and his brother-in-law James M. Krstolich. Allen is survived by his wife, Ledith Mothersill of Lee's Summit. His daughter Leah Ann Mothersill, Lenexa, KS. His stepsons' Mark (Andrea) Taylor, Lone Jack, Mo., and Roger Taylor, Raytown, Mo. His grandchildren, Lilliah Mothersill, and Devin, Alexa, and Mason Taylor. There will be a Visitation held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Skradski Funeral Home in Kansas City, KS from 1-3 with a prayer service and celebration of Allen at 3. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to: Friends of the IDF or St. Luke's Mid America Heart Institute https://www.fidf.org/donate https://www.saintlukeskc.org/saint-lukes-foundation
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 1, 2020