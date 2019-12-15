|
Allen F. Reynolds On December 11, 2019 at 9:30 p.m. Allen F. Reynolds went home to be with the Lord at the age of 81. He was born in Winchester, KS on February 15, 1938 to David and Agnes Reynolds. He received his degree in education from Tarkio College in Tarkio, MO. He went on to play professional football from 1960 to 1967 for the Dallas Texans which later became the Kansas City Chiefs. He was a farmer, among various other careers and retired as an operating engineer. On October 4, 1960 he married Diane Whalen and together they raised 5 children. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, trapping and spending time with family. He always had the best garden in the city and was willing to share with others. He mentored all of his children and grandchildren in hunting and fishing. Allen is described by many as hard working, kind, generous, loving, and larger than life. He loved his family and was always there to let them know. He'd never pass up a chance to play a game in the evenings with them and "never cheated" according to him. Allen was an Alderman for several years in Greenwood, MO where he also served as Mayor Pro-Tem. He is preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, one sister, and daughter Alicia Kay Andersen. He is survived by wife Diane Reynolds; two daughters, Jennifer Cunningham and Monica Clancy; two sons, Allen Reynolds and Thomas (Dianna) Reynolds; 15 grandchildren, Michelle (Sam), Nicole, Glen (Malibu), Charlie, Marc, Samantha (Josh), Kylie, Baylie, Samantha, Abbey, Alex, Cliff (Miranda), Rowan, Victoria and Cloe; three great-grandchildren, Clark, Kayson and Evelyn; three sisters, one brother and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 10:00am to 11:00am followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00am on Saturday, December 21 at Fellowship Church, 1601 West Main St, Greenwood, MO 64034. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Quality Deer Management Assn., National Youth Hunt, 2401 NE Carousel Ct., Lee's Summit, MO 64086 and/or Drumm Family Center for Children, 3210 S Lee's Summit Rd, Independence, MO 64055.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 15, 2019