Allen Henry Kunz Allen Henry Kunz, 71, passed away unexpectedly on January 15, 2020. Allen was born in Sedalia, MO on January 4, 1949 to William G. and Dorothy C. Kunz who resided in Lincoln, MO at the time. He graduated from Raytown South High School in 1967 and went on to UMKC were he graduated with a degree in mathematics. Allen spent the majority of his working life in law enforcement. He attended the Police Academy and started his career with the Kansas City Police Department where he worked for 5 years. He then transferred to the Overland Park Police where he spent more than 30 years achieving the rank of Captain. He retired from OPPD in 2011 and went to work for the Federal Reserve where he finished his law enforcement career. Throughout his life, Allen devoted his free time to his many hobbies and passions including his church, enjoying music and scuba diving and instructing. Allen also loved to travel, especially to spend time with friends and family. A noted lifelong prankster and someone who loved a good laugh, Allen brought joy into the lives of many. He is survived by his daughter Tracy Kunz, his sister Marian Zajic (Bob), his brother Dale Kunz (Karen), grandchildren Sage Semadeni and Vanessa Cecil and great-granddaughter, Astrid Semadeni. In addition to the aforementioned, Allen had a large group of extended loved ones including John Van Fleet and family, Luke Van Fleet and family, Megan Doran, Riley Barker, Ayden Doran and many others. A celebration of Allen's life will be held on Friday, January 24 at the Evangel Church, 1414 East 103rd Street, Kansas City, MO 64131, with visitation from 1 PM to 3 PM followed by a Memorial Service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Evangel Church or Melissa's Menagerie's Second Chances. Arrangements: Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS 66215 913-438-6444. online condolences at porterfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 19, 2020