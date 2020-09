Or Copy this URL to Share

Allen Skiles 82, died Sept. 2,2020 at North Kansas City Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be 1p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at Smithville Lake-Crows Creek Shelter #9 Smithville, MO. Private Burial.



