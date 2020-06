Allie Beneke Allie Beneke, 75, Peculiar, MO died June 20, 2020. Cremation. Celeb. of Life Serv. 1 pm, Sat. June 27, 2020 at Gospel Fellowship, Grandview, MO. (Arr. Dickey FH, Harrisonville, MO 816-884-6244)



