Alma B. Powell Alma B. Powell, age 96, of Overland Park, KS passed away on May 23, 2019 at home. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm beginning with the Rosary at 5:00 pm on Thursday, May 30th at the McGilley & Hoge Chapel, 8024 Santa Fe Drive. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 am on Friday, May 31st at Cure' of Ars Catholic Church, 9401 Mission Road, Leawood, KS, followed by burial in Johnson County Memorial Gardens, Overland Park, KS. Memorial contributions are suggested to Catholic Community Hospice. Alma was born on July 27, 1922 in Woodward, Iowa. She was an executive secretary of the Bendix Corp. for 30 years. She was an active member of Cure' of Ars Church and she loved playing bridge and knitting. She was also an accomplished seamstress. Alma was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. She is survived by her brother, Ed; 2 daughters, Susan and Anne; 4 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Her legacy is the love she gave to her family. Mom you will never be forgotten. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.mcgilleyhoge.com.



