Alma Barron
1930 - 2020
February 27, 1930 - October 13, 2020
Olathe, Kansas - It is with profound sadness, and yet joy of her ascension to her Lord and Savior, that we announce the passing on October 13, 2020 of our beloved mother and friend, Alma Jean Barron, to all whose lives she touched. She left us while fighting valiantly against Alzheimer's. Mom was in her 90th year.
Alma Jean Barron, nee Doyle, was born in Linn Creek Missouri to Alfred and Tessie Doyle on February 27, 1930. Mom moved to the big city of Kansas City, Missouri where she met our father, Arthur Adair WeMott. She became the proud mother of two daughters, Vicki Baker and Patty Kelley. Michele Lucas and Cheryll Freese were added to the family when mom married her beloved Rex Norman Barron.
Besides her four girls, Alma Jean is survived by John Borzen, Vicki's partner; Patty's husband, Cliff, their three children, Matthew Kelley (Darci), Lori Oswald(Ronnie), Sterling Kelley (Michelle), and Maile Lucas. Alma Jean was preceded in death by her parents; her devoted husband Rex Barron, Keoni Kai Lucas, her dearest friend Katheryn McAntire, all her older brothers and sisters, and last but not least, her loved dog Pepper.
Mom cut quite a groove as a country line dancer; rolled many a strike as a competitive bowler, loved watching professional golf (Go Tiger!), and was often out with her daughters looking for the best Margarita in town! Alma Jean had a sassy snappy wit that often caught you off guard. She will be missed by so many but she is now free to soar.
Visitation is Monday, October 19th, 2020 from 2PM to 2:30PM and Memorial Service from 2:30 to 3:00 PM at Amos Family Funeral Home. The graveside gathering will follow at Antioch Pioneer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions made be made to Ascend Hospice of Overland Park, Kansas.



Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
02:00 - 02:30 PM
Amos Family Funeral Home
OCT
19
Memorial service
02:30 - 03:00 PM
Amos Family Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
(913) 631-5566
