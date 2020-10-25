1/1
Alma J. Davidson
1939 - 2020
Alma J. Davidson
November 1, 1939 - October 17, 2020
Raymore, Missouri - Alma J. Davidson, 80, passed away October 17, 2020. Alma was born November 1, 1939 in Kansas City, MO to William A. and Annie M. (Johnson) Davidson. She worked for TWA and as a customer service supervisor for Missouri Gas Energy before retiring after 31 years. Private services with burial in Green Lawn Cemetery. Alma will be missed by her family, friends and her caregiver. R.I.P. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234


Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 25, 2020.
