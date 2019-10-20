|
|
Alma M. Wright Alma Marie Wright, age 87, died peacefully the morning of October 15, 2019. She was gazing at a picture of Jesus that hung on her wall as she took her last breath. Alma was born in Kansas City, Missouri on October 9, 1932 and lived her entire life in Kansas City. She was a loyal KC Royals and KC Chiefs fan. Alma was the daughter of Richard and Cecille Wright and the little sister of brothers, Richard Jr, Robert, and Dean. She never married or had children, but she had numerous nieces and nephews. Alma graduated from Lillis High School in May, 1949 and then went on to graduate from St. Mary's Nursing School in 1953. She spent her working years as a dedicated nurse for Visiting Nurses Association. She retired from that organization in 1994. She was very proud of her career in Nursing. Alma loved her dachshund dogs, Mollie and Katie and most evenings could be seen out walking them in her Waldo neighborhood. Visitation will be held at 10:00 am on Wed, Oct 23 at St. Elizabeth's Parish, 2 E 75th St, KCMO, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, KCMO. Donations in memory of Ms. Wright can be sent to Catholic Community Hospice, 9740 W 87 St, Overland Park Kansas 66212. Condolence may be made at www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 20, 2019