Alonzo Jerry Wright, Jr. Alonzo Jerry Wright, Jr. (Al ) departed this life Friday, May 29, 2020. Al was the second of three children born January 17, 1954 to the union of Alonzo J. Wright, Sr. and Doretha (Shumaker) Wright. He married Karen Northern Cline February 28, 1992. Alonzo was a lifelong resident of Kansas City, having lived on both the Kansas and Missouri sides of the river for extensive periods of time. He was a product of the City Missouri Public School System, graduating from Lincoln High School in 1972 where he enjoyed playing basketball. This loving husband, father, grandfather and uncle leaves to remember his beloved wife Karen; son, Alonzo; grandchildren; May May, Alonshea , Kevontae, Mister and Chloe; and host of family and friends. Celebration of Life will be held 11 A.M., Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Beach Shelter at Wyandotte Co Lake Park. Arrangements entrusted to Davis Funeral Chapel. Condolences may be left on Al's online guestbook at www.davisfuneralchapelinc.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 10, 2020.