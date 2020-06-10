Alonzo Jerry Wright Jr.
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alonzo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alonzo Jerry Wright, Jr. Alonzo Jerry Wright, Jr. (Al ) departed this life Friday, May 29, 2020. Al was the second of three children born January 17, 1954 to the union of Alonzo J. Wright, Sr. and Doretha (Shumaker) Wright. He married Karen Northern Cline February 28, 1992. Alonzo was a lifelong resident of Kansas City, having lived on both the Kansas and Missouri sides of the river for extensive periods of time. He was a product of the City Missouri Public School System, graduating from Lincoln High School in 1972 where he enjoyed playing basketball. This loving husband, father, grandfather and uncle leaves to remember his beloved wife Karen; son, Alonzo; grandchildren; May May, Alonshea , Kevontae, Mister and Chloe; and host of family and friends. Celebration of Life will be held 11 A.M., Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Beach Shelter at Wyandotte Co Lake Park. Arrangements entrusted to Davis Funeral Chapel. Condolences may be left on Al's online guestbook at www.davisfuneralchapelinc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Beach Shelter at Wyandotte Co Lake Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Davis Funeral Chapel, Inc - Leavenworth
531 Shawnee
Leavenworth, KS 66048
(913) 682-5523
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved