Alonzo Jerry Wright Jr. Alonzo Jerry Wright, Jr. (Al ) departed this life May 29, 2020. Celebration of Life: 11 A.M., June 26, Beach Shelter at Wyandotte Co Lake Park. Arrangements entrusted to Davis Funeral Chapel.



