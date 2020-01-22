Kansas City Star Obituaries
Alva G. Glaze


1931 - 2020
Alva G. Glaze Alva G. Glaze, 88, La Cygne, KS passed January 20, 2020. He was born on April 20, 1931 in Lamar, Missouri the son of John and Rose Lee Fezzel Glaze. He owned and operated Glaze Drilling specializing in natural gas drilling. He was married to Mary Rose Batcheller. She preceded him in death. He was then married to Josie Bittenbender. She also preceded him in death. Alva cared for animals. He had even adopted some mustangs. He enjoyed gambling, whether it was at poker, pool, at the casino or the track. He was also preceded in death by his parents, two sons, Ronald and Darral, and three brothers, Jack, James, and Willard. Alva is survived by two sons, Mike and Joe Glazer, three daughters, Gail Kuklenski, Susie Glaze, and Cheryl Crowder, a brother, Earl Glaze, a sister, Mary Lou Sparks, fifteen grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Alva's family wishes to extend many thanks to the ICU nurses at Advent and to Dr. Roberts and Moore. Funeral service will be 2 pm Jan. 24, 2020 at the Schneider Funeral Home, La Cygne Chapel. Burial in the Oak Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 7 pm Jan. 23, at the Schneider Chapel. Contributions are suggested to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 22, 2020
