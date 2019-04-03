Alva Morton Jr. Alva Morton, Jr., 90, of the Kansas City Northland and formerly of Otho and Dayton, IA, passed away March 31, 2019, at home with family at his side. Services will be held at a later date with interment in Otho, IA. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Christ Lutheran Church in Platte Woods where Alva was a member. Alva was born September 20, 1928, in Ogden, IA, the youngest of three children of Alva and Verna (Breiner) Morton. Along with his parents, Alva was preceded in death by his wife, Betty May (Harris) Morton; and sisters, Wana Anderson and Mona Semprini. Alva served in the U.S. Army during the Korean war. He worked many years as a truck driver for Smithway Express and also managed the Johnston Block Factory in Ft. Dodge, IA. Survivors include his sons, Kent Morton (Loretta) of Kansas City and Dana Morton (Pamela) of Rhinelander, WI; eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. You may share a message with the family or sign an on-line guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.

