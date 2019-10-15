|
Alvin Clayman Alvin Clayman, 87, passed away peacefully on October 13, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Lois Clayman, his three children, Lisa (Steve), Ben, Jamie, as well as his 6 grandchildren, Rachel, Jordan, Kaitlin, Alex, Noah and Jada. Services will be held at The Louis Memorial Chapel, 6830 Troost Ave, Kansas City, MO 64131, on October 16, 2019 at 1:00pm. Full obituary and online condolences for the family may be left at www.louismemorialchapel.com (Arrangements entrusted to The Louis Memorial Chapel 816-361-5211)
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 15, 2019