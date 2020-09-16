Alvin Eichelberg Alvin Eichelberg, 94, of Kansas City, Missouri passed away on September 9, 2020. Alvin was born in Leola, South Dakota, on October 14, 1925. He was the fifth of eight children and helped work on the family farm. Alvin joined the US Army in 1943, and after 3 months of training, he was sent to the Philippines to train as a paratrooper for the war in Japan. The war ended and he was sent to Japan for post-war assistance. Alvin came to Kansas City in 1949 to attend electrical trade school and worked as a master electrician for over 65 years. Throughout these years, Alvin was involved in mission trips around the world to rebuild and to spread the word of God. Alvin is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Webster-Eichelberg; daughter, Michelle Eichelberg-Marroquin; Brother, Elmer Eichelberg of St. Michael, Minnesota; step sons, Todd (Elaine), Richie and Chad (Erin); grandchildren, Patrick and Alvin, Emilie, Ava, Wendy, Annabeth and Violet; along with great grand-children, P.J., Paiton, Annarose, Alvin, Jessica, and Nickolas. He is proceeded in death by his parents, 3 brothers, 3 sisters and grandson Nickolas. Arr.: Chapel of Memories Funeral Home 816-463-4030.



