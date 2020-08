Or Copy this URL to Share

Alvin Herman Fahrmeier 90, passed away Aug. 24, 2020. Visitation: Aug. 29, 9:30-10:30 am, St. Luke Evangelical Free Church, Wellington. Funeral service for relatives: 11 am, Sat. at the church. Burial with Military Honors: St. Luke Cemetery.



