Alvin Morman
Alvin J. "Jack" Morman Jack Morman, 72, of Liberty, MO died on Monday, March 18, 2019 in Liberty Hospital. His Life Celebration will be announced later. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the or the . Jack was born February 23, 1947 in Mandan, North Dakota. He served in the U. S. Army, and eventually moved to Jefferson City, Missouri, before settling down in Liberty in 1982. Survivors include his wife, Vernetta Morman of the home; 1 son, Jonathan Morman of Independence, MO, and 1 daughter, Jessica Morman of Kansas City, MO; and 1 granddaughter, Kyna Dee Morman. Condolences may be left at www.churcharcherpasley.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 24, 2019
