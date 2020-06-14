Alvin L. Mershon Alvin L. Mershon, 86, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2020 at Willow Creek Memory Care in Lee's Summit, Missouri. Al was a devoted husband, loving father, and a proud grandparent. He was born on January 13, 1934 to Charley and Elva Mershon in Blue Springs, Missouri. As a young boy he was active in the Boy Scouts and later earned Eagle Scout Status. He graduated from Blue Springs High School and received a B.S. degree in chemistry from Central Methodist College in Fayette, Missouri. After college he served two years in the US Armed Services stationed in Maryland at a chemical facility. Al began his career as a chemist at Bendix Corp. (now Honywell) then worked at Imco Container and retired in 1999 from Nazdar. He loved all sports but was a big fan of the KC Royals, Chiefs, and Mizzou. He liked to bowl and play golf and played in numerous leagues. He coached youth baseball and basketball in the South Suburban League. He was active in the leagues and other community groups. In his later years he enjoyed playing video poker at the casinos and working crossword puzzles and Sudoku. Al liked to stay busy but most of all he loved to spend time with family and friends. Al was a good man and loved God. He was the best husband and father and will be missed. Al is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Alice Leitch; and nephew, David Leitch. He is survived by his wife, Jean; sons, Mark Mershon and his wife Pam, and Doug Mershon; granddaughter, Hayley Yeaglay and her husband Kyle; sister-in-law, Connie Cowley; brother-in-law, John Colson; and 6 nephews. A memorial service is scheduled for 2:00 PM on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Langsford Funeral Home in Lee's Summit. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials and contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association of Prairie Village or the American Cancer Society. Arrangements: Langsford Funeral Home 115 SW 3rd St. Lee's Summit, MO 64063 (816) 524-3700
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 14, 2020.