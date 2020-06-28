Alvin "Squeaky" Marquart
Alvin "Squeaky" Marquart Alvin "Squeaky" Marquart, 86, a resident of Washington, Missouri and a member of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 in Washington. He was preceded in death by his wife, Opal, in 2011. He is survived by 5 sons: Duane and Elaine of Ballwin, Kurt and Katherine of Lee's Summit, Eric and Karla of Cape Girardeau, Addison and Mary Rose of Lee's Summit and Kyle of Jefferson City. A private Mass and burial were held.

Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 28, 2020.
