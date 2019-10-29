|
Alvin "Carroll" Meyer There's No Buffet like the Gold Buffet" and thereis no one like Alvin "Carroll" Meyer, founder, owner and operator of the 2,000 seat restaurant in NKC that fed more than 10 million Kansas Citians from 1961 to 1994.Carroll passed on Oct. 23 2019 at age 93. He was born June 20, 1926, in Van Meter,IA, the 2nd of 5 born from IA State Senator Alvin P. Meyer & Dorothy Shambaugh. Growing up as a farmer, Carroll built and ran the AlDo café in Winterset, IA. In 1957 he partnered with his dad and built a bowling alley and 350 seat buffet based on the great cooking of his wife, Nicki Helen Nickle (Miss West Palm Beach) whom he married in 1953. In 1961 they moved to NKC MO. and opened the Gold Buffet. Some of his many innovations included all you can eat shrimp, Ad signs on the Front of buses, and free gold rings for the kids. In 1976 Carroll divorced then married Marjorie Carlton. In the mid 70's Carroll brought in Las Vegas shows to the Gold Buffet's 1,000 seat Celebrity Room that included Mel Tillis, Red Skelton,Jerry Lee Lewis, the Oak Ridge Boys and many many more. Carroll is survived by his wife Marjorie Meyer, 90, 2 sisters, Barbara & Karen, 4 children from first wife Nicki; John, Lynn, Brad and Scott, 4 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and thousands of memories. Funeral Servicewill be held Nov. 6th at 6 pm followed by a reception at 7 pm at Newcomer's White Chapel Funeral Home, 6600 N.E. Antioch Rd, Gladstone, MO ASecond reception will be held in Winterset, IA on the 7th.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 29, 2019