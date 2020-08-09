Alyse J. Stoll Alyse J. Stoll, was born May 28, 1926 in Kansas City, Kansas to George and Laura Aiman. She was one of seven siblings. She died on August 4, 2020 at the age of 94. A private graveside service for family is planned. Alyse will be greatly missed by her loving family and the many people whose lives she touched through her untiring volunteer work and service to others. The commitment to improve the quality of life for all was a personal goal, whether it be for young children, teenagers, college students, career-minded young adults, the next-door-neighbor, or those who are to enjoy the golden years of retirement. Alyse was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Victor E. Stoll. She is survived by her two sons and daughters in law of which she was very proud, Randy (Laura) of Rolla and Ed (Jan) of Lee's Summit, by six grandchildren, Allison Stoll (Matthew), Erin Stoll, Miller Stoll (Paola), Gretchen Lysaght (Aaron), Kaylyn Stoll (Austin), and Hunter Stoll, and by two great-grandchildren, Max Stoll and Nevaeh Lysaght. For the complete obituary, access https://heartlandcremation.com/obituary/
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Alyse Stoll to any of the organizations to which she was so dedicated.