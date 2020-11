Amaryllis Miley

October 31, 2020

Sanford, Florida - Amaryllis Miley, 89, died on October 31, 2020 in Sanford Florida. She was born Amaryllis Mavis Amend on July 18, 1931 in Eau Claire WI to John and Bessie Amend and married William J.(Bill) Miley on May 13, 1950. They were married for 58 years and had nine children. Known to her friends as Marlys, she volunteered as a teacher's aide at St. Peter's School in Kansas City in 1973, a step that ultimately resulted in multiple degrees and a teaching and administrative career in the Diocese. Residing in Kansas City until moving to Clinton Mo in 1992, Marlys moved to Blue Springs in 2013, and Sanford FL in 2020. Marlys loved her large extended family and her circle of friends. Her husband Bill and two children preceded her in death. She is survived by a son and five daughters, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Arrangements are being handled by Vansant-Mills in Clinton MO.





