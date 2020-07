Or Copy this URL to Share

Amber Nicole High passed away July 13, 2020. Funeral: 1 p.m., July 23, Foster Funeral Chapels, Carrollton, MO. A procession will then lead to Southpoint Cem., Orrick, where Amber will rest next to her maternal great-grandmother.



