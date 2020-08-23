Ambrose Augustine Kelly Ambrose Augustine Kelly, 87, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away peacefully at Aberdeen Village on August 20, 2020 in the loving presence of family and hospice. Ambrose was born April 8, 1933 in St. Louis, MO to Ambrose and Anna (Farrell) Kelly. Ambrose graduated from De Andreis High School in St. Louis, MO in 1951. Ambrose began his career in sales with PPG in St. Louis. Ambrose served in the army, including the Korean War, from 1957-1959. He was a proud army veteran and shared many war stories with his children and grandchildren. In 1959 he met the love of his life, Janice Arlene Polfer. They were married in 1962. Ambrose's sales career took him to Chicago where he worked for Harvey Aluminum. Next he worked for Amerlite which took him to Kansas City where he planted roots and built a new house for his family. In 1970 Ambrose formed his own company, Kelly Sales, Inc. and grew the business into a very successful manufacturer's rep agency. He marketed glass products to commercial glazing contractors. In 1997 his oldest son Greg joined the company and eventually bought it to continue the family tradition. Ambrose retired in 2000. Ambrose was a proud member of the Breakfast Club, Ancient Order of Hibernians, and a Shriner. He was also an avid golfer. Ambrose was very proud of his Irish Catholic heritage, and never met a stranger. He had an engaging smile and a bellowing laugh that would fill a room! His life was all about his family. He was preceded in death by his parents Ambrose and Anna Kelly, and his brothers John, Mike, Russell, Bob, and Jim Kelly. He is survived by his wife of 58 years Janice Arlene Kelly, his children Greg (Liz) Kelly, Kevin (Tammie) Kelly, Kathy (Marq) Reeves. He is survived by his grandchildren Nicholas Kelly, Zachary Kelly, Kristen Kelly, Kyle Kelly, and Noah Reeves, and one great-grandchild, Payten Nicole Cooper. Funeral services are at Cure of Ars Catholic Church, 9401 Mission Road, Leawood, KS on Friday, August 28, 2020. Visitation 9:00 am, rosary at 10:15am, funeral mass at 10:30 am. Entombment following at Resurrection Cemetery in Lenexa, KS. Online condolences may be given at mtmoriah.net
. Memorial contributions may be made to Cure of Ars or the Alzheimer's Association
.