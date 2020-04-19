|
Amelia "Molly" Braden Winsby Amelia (Molly) Braden Winsby, 35, of Overland Park, KS, passed away on Friday, April 3rd, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date when restrictions for gatherings are lifted. Amelia was born on April 5th, 1984 in Kansas City, MO, to Lawrence Bryan and Carol (Saller) Winsby. Amelia received her undergraduate degree from the University of Kansas. She earned her PsyD in Psychology from Forest Institute and was a practicing licensed psychologist in the States of Kansas, Missouri and West Virginia. She loved what she did. Molly loved to give of herself and her talents in many ways to many people. Amelia was preceded in death by her father. She is survived by her mother, Carol Saller Winsby, her beloved brother, Lawrence Jacob Winsby and her fiancé, J.R. Morgan (West Virginia), and will be dearly missed by them. Amelia's 3 Uncles, 5 Aunts and 9 cousins, along with Rocket, her constant cherished companion, and many other friends and family members meant the world to Amelia. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her and especially by the ones that loved her. Full obit can be read at MuehlebachChapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 19, 2020